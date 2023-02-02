Exclusive! In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, things are going to get dangerous for Prachi, deets inside

Prachi meets Khushi as she saves her on the road while crossing. As Khushi touches Prachi’s hand, Prachi feels a familiarity. Later, when Prachi hugs Khushi, Khushi feels warmth and comfort.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:03
Exclusive! In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya things are going to get dangerous for Prachi, deets inside

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a gray character. The current track is about Ranbir and Prachi getting close.

Also read -  Kumkum Bhagya: Upcoming Drama! Ranbir feels the guilt, rushes to stop the wedding

Currently, Prachi meets Khushi as she saves her on the road while crossing.

As Khushi touches Prachi’s hand, Prachi feels a familiarity. Later, when Prachi hugs Khushi, Khushi feels warmth and comfort.

Now, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

In the forthcoming episode, things are going to get dangerous for Prachi as a terrorist enters.

We see that while Prachi will be busy on her phone, a man will walk past from behind and purposely push her. Prachi gets irked by this.

Check out the sneak peak of the episode below:

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi hides from Ranbir and is unable to face him at the airport

Are you excited for the upcoming storyline?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Zee TV Kumkum Bhagya Pragya Abhi Purab Prachi Ranbir Rhea Alia Disha Sriti Jha Shabir Ahluwalia Mugdha Chaphekar Krishna Kaul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 17:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
MUMBAI :Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is getting mass love and support from fans and celebrities across the nation...
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
MUMBAI : The prize money task seems to have taken an ugly turn as housemates go on a full revenge mode in the upcoming...
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans with the game show,...
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Suniel Shetty-hosted MMA reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' to drop on MX studios on Feb 12
MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty-hosted Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) reality show 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt' is all set...
Recent Stories
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki
Here is what you need to know about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in the movie Dunki

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets the most beautiful message from Ankit Gupta
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
'Bigg Boss 16': Nimrit cries for help as Archana throws chilli, haldi water in eyes
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Kavita Banerjee thanks her friends, for putting up with her this annoying habit
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia creates history in the Bigg Boss house by achieving this milestone
Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal makes an offer to business offering hygienic disposal of sanitary pads, Aman Gupta says, “this
Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal makes an offer to business offering hygienic disposal of sanitary pads, Aman Gupta says, “this is unheard of”
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Neelam aka Smita Bansal has upset her co-stars with This Revelation; details inside
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Neelam aka Smita Bansal has upset her co-stars with This Revelation; details inside