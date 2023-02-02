Exclusive! In Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, things are going to get dangerous for Prachi, deets inside

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a gray character. The current track is about Ranbir and Prachi getting close.

Currently, Prachi meets Khushi as she saves her on the road while crossing.

As Khushi touches Prachi’s hand, Prachi feels a familiarity. Later, when Prachi hugs Khushi, Khushi feels warmth and comfort.

In the forthcoming episode, things are going to get dangerous for Prachi as a terrorist enters.

We see that while Prachi will be busy on her phone, a man will walk past from behind and purposely push her. Prachi gets irked by this.

