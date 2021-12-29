EXCLUSIVE! Zee Tv's Kashibai Bajirao Ballal to take a LEAP

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been at the forefront when it comes to bringing exclusive content from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

One of the leading channels Zee TV is known for bringing shows on varied subjects. The channel had recently launched a new historical drama based on the life of Kashi Bai.

Now, the exclusive news is that Kashibai Bajirao Ballal will soon have a leap in the show. It is said to be around 12-15 years. The new actors aren't yet finalised.

9-year-old Aarohi Patel has been playing the role of the young Kashibai. This is her first television show.

