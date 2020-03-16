EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya to take 5years leap in the show

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Natasha to get engaged to Karan Luthra?

Well, according to a close source to the show, Kundali Bhagya shall go for a five year leap. As we all know Dheeraj Dhoopar is most likely to quit the show, this leap shall unfold a new story in the show with Preeta having a child and the bonds to change drastically in the Luthra mansion. It will be interesting to see what will happen to Preeta and her child after the leap.

In the upcoming episode, Rishabh Luthra enters Luthra house at the most crucial time in Preeta's life. Rishabh would reveal a massive truth regarding Sherlyn and Prithvi’s plans. Also, he shall unveil the atrocities he suffered in the past while he was in the imprisonment.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Natasha to get engaged to Karan Luthra?

It is also heard that Natasha’s truth will also get revealed in front of all, and it might give a big shock to everyone.

Now, it will be interesting to see how relationships will get changed in the show?

Are you excited to see Rishabh’s entry in the Luthra house?

For more exciting updates stay tuned to TellyChakkar