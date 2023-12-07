Exclusive! Zee TV's Maitree to go off-air, THIS is when the final episode will telecast

Zee TV's ‘Maitree’ is produced by Sunshine Productions. The show stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Namish Taneja in this one of a kind love story. The powerful performances and gripping storyline is sure to win your hearts.
Maitree

MUMBAI: Zee TV's 'Maitree' is produced by Sunshine Productions. The show stars Shrenu Parikh, Bhaweeka Chaudhary and Namish Taneja in this one of a kind love story. The powerful performances and gripping storyline is sure to win your hearts.

TellyChakkar is here with some exclusive news with regards to the show.

As per sources, Maitree is soon to go off-air. Yes, you heard right. Zee TV's Maitree will be going off-air soon. The reason for the same is still unknown.

Sources reveal that the show will telecast its final episode on 30th July, 2023.

We are sure that fans will dearly miss their favourite show, as it has been entertaining them since quite a long time with its gripping storyline and interesting twists.

Will you miss the show 'Maitree'?

Let us know in the comments below!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

