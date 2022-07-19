EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na gets an EXTENSION

The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The show has already made space in the hearts of the audience with the enthralling chemistry between the main duo. Their double roles are the icing on the cake. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 10:19
Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na

MUMBAI : Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers made the perfect choice by pairing Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh in Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated readers about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary, and Karuna Verma are being a part of the show.

Also read: Exclusive! Deva Shree Ganesha's Akshay Dandekar roped in for 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa' on Zee TV

The show has been doing absolutely amazing on the screens with Avinesh and Anjali's chemistry but unfortunately, the channel had earlier decided to pull the plugs off from the show, now the breaking news is that the show has recieved an extension of one month, fans are still hooked on the show and may expect a miracle. 

Fans adore the cast a lot and can't stop admiring not only their onscreen bond but even their offscreen masti and BTS that they often share. 

Well, we are extremely happy for everyone who are associated with the show for receiving this great news. What about you all? 

Also read: HIGH DRAMA! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Daksh’s main game

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry. 
 

Nriti Vaid Romil Chaudhary Leenesh Mattoo Ashish Bhardwaj Anil Jha Mohomed Morani Mazhar Nadiadwala Avinesh Rekhi Anjali Tatrari Leneesh Mattoo TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 10:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein fame Farooq Saeed to be seen in Shemaroo TV's upcoming show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from television. A lot of channels are all set to roll...
Anupama: Shocking! Pakhi gives an ultimatum to Anupama to choose between her and little Anu
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama : OMG! Kavya shares her feelings with Vanraj and says she would want to adopt a little kid
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! Channa Mereya actor Ashish Kaul roped in for Shemaroo’s First Show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Devashish Chandiramani is all set to ENTER in Sony Tv's Appnapan
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the Telly world. Also read:...
Sexy! Udan Patola actress Poppy Jabbal is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI : Poppy Jabbal has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, we...
Recent Stories
she-anil
Congratulations! Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill bags the role in Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming film
Latest Video