EXCLUSIVE! Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na gets an EXTENSION

MUMBAI : Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans. The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala. The makers made the perfect choice by pairing Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh in Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN). We had exclusively updated readers about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary, and Karuna Verma are being a part of the show.

Also read: Exclusive! Deva Shree Ganesha's Akshay Dandekar roped in for 'Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Naa' on Zee TV

The show has been doing absolutely amazing on the screens with Avinesh and Anjali's chemistry but unfortunately, the channel had earlier decided to pull the plugs off from the show, now the breaking news is that the show has recieved an extension of one month, fans are still hooked on the show and may expect a miracle.

Fans adore the cast a lot and can't stop admiring not only their onscreen bond but even their offscreen masti and BTS that they often share.

Well, we are extremely happy for everyone who are associated with the show for receiving this great news. What about you all?

Also read: HIGH DRAMA! Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na: Daksh’s main game

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

