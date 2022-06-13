EXCLUSIVE! Zeenat Aman and Baba Ramdev to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows.

A lot of reality shows are presented by channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing singing reality show Superstar Singer 2.

The show is hosted by popular jodi Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains.

And now, we all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants.

This weekend, Bollywood's evergreen diva Zeenat Aman will be gracing the show.

Along with her, Baba Ramdev will also be seen.

How excited are you seeing Zeenat and Baba Ramdev in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 2 reveals its five teams; each Captain to mentor 3 contestants!