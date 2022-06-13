EXCLUSIVE! Zeenat Aman and Baba Ramdev to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

Zeenat Aman and Baba Ramdev are all set to be seen in Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 15:40
EXCLUSIVE! Zeenat Aman and Baba Ramdev to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how Sony TV has been treating the viewers with some amazing shows. 

A lot of reality shows are presented by channel over the years.

Currently, Sony TV is airing singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. 

The show is hosted by popular jodi Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. 

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: Netizens hail the Singing reality show SuperStar Singer 2; say “This show defines the meaning of Reality show as the talent and format is so different and entertaining”

Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya are judging the show. Meanwhile, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains. 

And now, we all know that a lot of celebrity guests grace the show to promote their films and have a gala time with the contestants. 

This weekend, Bollywood's evergreen diva Zeenat Aman will be gracing the show. 

Along with her, Baba Ramdev will also be seen. 

How excited are you seeing Zeenat and Baba Ramdev in Superstar Singer 2? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Superstar Singer 2 reveals its five teams; each Captain to mentor 3 contestants!

Superstar Singer 2 Sony TV Aditya Narayan Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Salman Ali Mohd. Danish Sayli Kamble Alka Yagnik Javed Ali Himesh Reshammiya Govinda Chunky Pandey Baba Ramdev Zeenat Aman TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 15:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?
MUMBAI: Harleen Sethi took to Instagram to share pictures of herself donning a lilac tracksuit. In the photos, she can...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Disgusting! Pakhi has an evil eye to separate Virat and Sai
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Woah! Preesha finally gives birth to her child, Revati comes to snatch it away
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Anupamaa: Revenge! Barkha to use Adhik and Sara to take over the Kapadia empire
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Amazing! Kajal Aggarwal posts a picture of her newborn on social media
MUMBAI : Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood this year in April, has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy...
WHAT! Surprise visit on the sets of Pandya store, Check out who is the special guest!
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Harleen-vicky
OMG! Did Harleen Sethi just take a dig at her ex, Vicky Kaushal?
Latest Video