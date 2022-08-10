Exclusive! Zeeshan Khan Finally opens up about the reason for his and Reyhna Malhotra’s break up, says “There is nothing to be shocked by this, it’s not like we are not friends or that we don’t like each other..” Read For More!

MUMBAI: Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his Hindi Film debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for being a part of the show Kundali Bhagya, putting a rest to this rumor Zeeshan will be playing a negative lead in the show Baaghin also starring Aneru Vajani and Ansh Bagri.

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Malhotra met on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya as co–actors.

After working together for quite some time, the two began to date and got into a serious relationship.

There were dating for three years and were in a live–in – relationship. They defined major couple goals.Recently the actor posted a photo that sent fans into a frenzy. The actor posted, “Thank You for all the good times, And wish you all the best for your future! Goodbye Reyhna”

TellyChakkar caught with Zeeshan for an excluisve conversation where he opened up for the first time about the breakup post.

When asked about it he revealed and said, “ There is nothing to be shocked by this, it’s not like we are not friends or that we don’t like each other, or we hate each other, or their is any toxicity. I am somebody who gives his 100% in anything I do, be it work or be it my relationship and if I feel that maybe things can get a little bad later, so we decided mutually that let’s take a step back, and see if things pan out better, let’s try to find that love again, and there is a lot of love, but the question is can we stay together forever, so if by taking some space to figure out things can give us clarity then, it’s a forever thing, and if we do get clarity then I have even thought about taking it a step forward but let’s see and I have left it upto God”.

He further spoke about another post, and said, “ If God wants us to stay togther then staying apart or togther is not in our hands. If it is meant to be and the love conitues to stay, which is happening then there is nothing like it”.

He has been a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 1 where he gained alot of popularity but was elimnitaed after violence and after that he was Lock Upp Season 1, where he was again eliminated from the show due to violence. He had gained a lot of support from the audience, and fans demanded that he come back.

Zeeshan will next be seen in Baagin playing the negative lead.

