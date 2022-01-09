EXCLUSIVE! Zeeshan Mohammad opens up on his flourishing journey of being a screenwriter, shares about quitting Engineering to pursue his passion and much more

MUMBAI: The world of showbiz is one such pace where a lot of people aspire to create names for themselves in different fields.

There are several fields in this industry where people try their luck.

While some love to be in front of the camera, some love to be behind the camera.

Actors, writers, directors, technicians, DOPs, and many more are some of the most important fields which one can explore.

Out of all this, one important aspect of any project, be it film, TV, web show or music video is the role of a writer.

This is one such profession that has always been very prominent and the showbiz world has seen so many writers penning down beautiful stories which spread magic on-screen.

A writer always works behind the camera but he is one of the most prominent parts of the project.

But with the rise in social media and other technologies, things in the entertainment industry have started to function in a different way where even writers get the same amount of love and recognition for their work.

One such writer is Mohammad Zeeshan who has been a part of this industry for several years and managed to create a name for himself.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Zeeshan opened up about his journey and much more.

Journey...

It's been 8 years since I've been here. My journey in this industry has been very interesting as I did not know anyone here. I am from Indore and did my Engineering for Computer Science from there. I got a placement in Noida. However, I was not liking the 9 to 5 job and looking for opportunities. There was an interesting ad for Shah Rukh Khan. A contest was held where the participants had to send a story on it and the winner would feature in it. I was intrigued and I mailed the story. Obviously, I didn't get a call but I knew this is what I wanted to do. I told my parents about it and they panicked as I had just got a job placement. I asked my parents to give me some time and they supported me. But there was a struggle to get into the industry. I started researching writing. I searched about Whistling Woods and the other is FTIA. I was late to get admission in FTIA but the admissions were still going on in Whistling Woods. But I was late there as well. I was told to apply next year. But somehow I got admission even though I was 2 months late and tried to catch up with my course very fast. I needed some training in screenwriting. I knew how the story cooks in my mind but I did not know how to put it on paper.

Notable works...

I had two options immediately after I completed my course. My friends recommended me to venture into movies, web shows and many more projects. Crime shows are a platform where writers get lots of chances. So, I got in touch with many people through which I got Savdhaan India. I did crime shows like Savdhaan, Crime Patrol and other major crime shows. But it got stangant after a point of time. I wanted to get into daily soaps but it was not easy because I did a lot of Crime shows so I was tagged as a Crime story writer. I got an opportunity to work with BP sir who is a Crime Lord. He offered me a project in his production house and my career took off majorly from there. I got a call from Keylight production and they offered me the job of a scriptwriter. They majorly do crime and reality shows and also some reality shows. They launched Ishaara channel and their first project was Agni Vayu which I built from scratch. Crime Stories by Flipkart had two seasons which I did. I also worked with Shashi Sumeet Mittal Productions. They offered me quite a few projects like Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. I also did regional shows as well. We are currently working on Barrister Babu 2.

Future projects...

I have worked a lot on daily soaps now and I am also thinking about what I can do next. I have a lot of web projects in my kitty. I have written scripts for ALT Balaji's Crimes and Confessions. I have a lot of web shows in the pipeline for the Ullu app. Ullu launched a new channel Atrangii TV and I was the scriptwriter for their show Hara Sindoor. It was a very passionate project for me.

Well, Zeeshan has achieved quite a lot in his career till now and we wish he reaches new heights in the upcoming days.

Here's wishing all the very best to Zeeshan for his future endeavours!

