Exclusive! Zidd fame Alok Bhardwaj roped in for Doordarshan's Swaraaj

Swaraaj, a show launched on Doordarshan in the year 2021 has been moving ahead strongly. The channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 16:24
Alok Bhardwaj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Swaraaj, a show launched on Doordarshan in the year 2021 has been moving ahead strongly. The channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning.

With many well-known actors playing major roles, the show is winning hearts of the audience.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/digital/exclusive-when-i-was-new-the-industry-there-were-lot-of-challenges-i-take-them-the-learning?amp

Not Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, Alok Bhardwaj has been roped in for the show.

It is believed that Alok will be playing the character of Swami Vivekanand in the show.

Alok Bhardwaj is known for his amazing performance in projects like Sukanya Humari Betiyan, Khalnayika, One by One, Dogs, Zidd and Dvandva - A battle against the reality...

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-omkar-das-manikpuri-alok-bhardwaj-and-shreya-khanna-roped-movie-mera-sangharsh

What do you think about the upcoming episodes of the show? Tell us in comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Doordarshan serial historic freedom fighters swaraaj Swaraj Swami Vivekanand ALOK BHARDWAJ Sukanya Humari Betiyan Khalnayika One by One dogs Zidd Dvandva - A battle against the reality TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 03/22/2023 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Anupamaa: High Drama! Vanraj finally ready to make his move and bring Anupama back into his life
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
MUMBAI :   'Anupamaa' fame Paras Kalnwat speaks about playing an ideal son and a caring person, Rajveer in the show '...
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
MUMBAI : 'Tere Sheher Mein' actress Hiba Nawab, who is currently seen playing the role of Sayuri in the show, 'Woh Toh...
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
MUMBAI :On International Day of Happiness (March 20), 'Ballika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor, who is making her Bollywood...
Anupamaa: OMG! Anuj insults and shames Anupama in front of the Shah family
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Dia Mirza
Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza recall their days of struggle in industry

Latest Video

Related Stories
Paras
Paras Kalnawat plays ideal son who can't say no to his mother in 'Kundali Bhagya'
Sayuri
Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation
Being happy is way more important
No big or small actors today, only good actors, says Kareena
Sushmita Siingh
Exclusive! Nima Denzongpa fame Sushmita Siingh to enter Star Bharat's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa
Gashmeer
Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of 'Tu Zakhm Hai'
'Kumkum Bhagya
Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli