Exclusive! Zidd fame Alok Bhardwaj roped in for Doordarshan's Swaraaj

Swaraaj, a show launched on Doordarshan in the year 2021 has been moving ahead strongly. The channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning.

With many well-known actors playing major roles, the show is winning hearts of the audience.

Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show.

As per sources, Alok Bhardwaj has been roped in for the show.

It is believed that Alok will be playing the character of Swami Vivekanand in the show.

Alok Bhardwaj is known for his amazing performance in projects like Sukanya Humari Betiyan, Khalnayika, One by One, Dogs, Zidd and Dvandva - A battle against the reality...

