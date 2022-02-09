Exclusive! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame child actor 'Nirbhay Thakur' bags Sony Sab’s Dharm Yoddha Garud

In the mythological drama, he fights his evil family and even the mighty Gods to win back his mother's freedom.

Also read:  EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Rana ENTERS Dharam Yoddha Garud in a pivotal role

Sony Sab’s Dharm Yoddha Garud is one of the most loved shows among the audience. The show is produced by Contiloe Pictures.

This show is all about Garud, a bird-like creature who is a vehicle mounted by Lord Vishnu, played by Faisal Khan. In this mythological drama, he fights his evil family and even the mighty Gods to win back his mother's freedom.

As of now, many actors are part of this show, but now this show is going to witness a new entry. Tellychakkar exclusively hears that Ziddi Dil Maane Na and Yeh Hai Chahatein fame child actor Nirbhay Thakur is all set to enter this show.

However, the details regarding his role are not yet revealed to us, but supposedly his role will be pivotal.

Also read: Dharm Yoddha Garud: Woah! Garud ready to face anything in order to get the Amrit

How excited are you to see his upcoming show?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 16:14

