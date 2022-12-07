EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Maleeka R Ghai BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show by Mukta Dhond titled Rajjo Rocket

Maleeka R Ghai is back with a pivotal role in Mukta Dhond's upcoming show Rajjo Rocket on Star Plus which will be produced by Bits and Bots Media.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 13:30
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are all set to roll out on various channels in the upcoming days. 

Ace producer Mukta Dhond is gearing up for a new show on Star Plus show. 

The show will be bankrolled by Bits and Bots Media. 

TellyChakkar was the first one to break some of the popular names from the show's star cast. 

Actors like Siddharth Vasudev, Pakkhi Hegde, Suraj Bhardwaj, Celesti Bairagey, and Rajveer Singh among others are roped in for the show. 

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Maleeka R Ghai is roped in for the show. 

The actress is playing the role of Jhilmil in the series. 

This is the third time when Maleeka will be collaborating with Mukta on a project. 

Maleeka has also quoted that this is a different role compared to what she has played before in all her shows and it is a true pleasure to join hands with Bits and Bots once again for this amazing project. 

The pretty diva is making a comeback on TV with a full-fledged role after three years. 

She has appeared in shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Lukka Chuppi, Gupta Niwas, Saraswatichandra, Chandrakanta, Dhappa and many more. 

How excited are you to see Maleeka in this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

