EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Maleeka R Ghai BAGS Star Plus' upcoming show by Mukta Dhond titled Rajjo Rocket

Ace producer Mukta Dhond is gearing up for a new show on Star Plus show.

The show will be bankrolled by Bits and Bots Media.

Actors like Siddharth Vasudev, Pakkhi Hegde, Suraj Bhardwaj, Celesti Bairagey, and Rajveer Singh among others are roped in for the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Maleeka R Ghai is roped in for the show.

The actress is playing the role of Jhilmil in the series.

This is the third time when Maleeka will be collaborating with Mukta on a project.

Maleeka has also quoted that this is a different role compared to what she has played before in all her shows and it is a true pleasure to join hands with Bits and Bots once again for this amazing project.

The pretty diva is making a comeback on TV with a full-fledged role after three years.

She has appeared in shows like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Lukka Chuppi, Gupta Niwas, Saraswatichandra, Chandrakanta, Dhappa and many more.

