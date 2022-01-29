EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Simple Kaul on being an entrepreneur and an actor simultaneously: When I started my restaurant business, I had quit acting for a while

MUMBAI: Simple Kaul is currently seen as Koel in Sony SAB's popular drama series Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

You learnt classical music back in time. Tell us something about it. Did you ever think about pursuing a career in that field?

Well, music is a career where you have to fully get involved. You can't have a part-time job. You have to practice and focus. You also have to keep working on your art and keep meeting people for work. There is a lot of work involved in it not only in the field but behind the field as well. One has to keep working on their skill. That requires a lot of dedication. With television acting, it is very difficult to actually do both.

Apart from being an actress, you are also a successful entrepreneur. How are you managing both things at the same time?

When I started my restaurant business, I had quit acting for a while and I was focussing a lot to understand the business. I was enjoying it. Because I was giving it a lot of time, the business grew. It also grew because of the efforts of my teammates and partners. Choosing the right partner is very important. And I am blessed that I have good partners. Now, I can easily go back to work as my restaurant business has already been established. But it took us a while to reach here where we are.

The Shararat gang is still everyone's favourite and we often see reunions happening. As a lot of TV shows are coming back with new seasons. Would you like to be a part of Shararat season 2?

I would love to be a part of Shararat Season 2. All of us would love it. But the point is who is going to take it ahead. If someone comes ahead and make it happen, all of us would easily come and even don't mind getting lesser money. But someone has to take that authority. All of us are busy in our own world. The production house or the channel has to make an effort.

We did try two-three years back. We were focussing on it but someone it just didn't materialise. It needs a lot of focus.

