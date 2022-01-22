EXCLUSIVE! 'Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana was an enriching experience as an actor' Hasan Zaidi on the show going off-air, memories and more

MUMBAI: Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana had made a place in everyone's hearts with its soulful story. Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi are playing the lead roles. We can see that it is a love story where two opposites meet. While Esha is the eternal optimist, Hasan's character is that of a pessimist.

Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana went off-air what do you miss about it?

Every second, every moment I miss every scene about it. The co-actors, the story was soo amazing. Zama Bhai had given a marvellous canvas that male actors don't get that often as television has more female-centric roles. I received a lot of love because it was an author-backed role. The character had soo many layers to portray, from dancing to romance and action. We got to say some beautiful dialogues and stories that were happening in day to day lives, to bring such a show and portray such an amazing story was an enriching experience for me as an actor.

Which is your most memorable scene from the show?

All the scenes are closest to my heart. But there was a scene where I danced on Katrina's chikni chameli wearing a saree, it was very exciting to wear the saree, it is a beautiful garment and there is so much fun involved in playing a woman especially on camera. Ode to Katrina she did such a fabulous job doing that dance. It was a lot of fun, it is usually a nightmare for me to do dancing on camera but the cast encouraged me and the sequence turned out to be great. Apart from that, working with Sudhirji and Sulbhaji made me feel honoured. All the scenes were really heart touching, the show had great writing, storytelling. We often see that makers end up following what sells for TRP but we weren't doing that, we were actually telling a story. I am someone who believes that story is important, if you have a great story then you could keep the camera anywhere and shoot it, your story will touch hearts and take you ahead. I feel the show did that beyond the TRPs.

Would you plan on doing web series too? What kind of character or content would you prefer?

As I said, character and story are very important irrespective of the platform. I write as well, and my plays have been performed as well. So if the story and character is something that would interest me, I would surely do it, be it TV or Web, I am open to great stories and characters.

