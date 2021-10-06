EXCLUSIVE! Zindagi Mere Ghar Anna fame Raj Nayani bags Colors' Nima Denzongpa

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Earlier in the day, we reported about Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Nidhi Tiwari getting approached for parallel lead in Dangal TV's upcoming show Mann Sundar.

Colors’ latest offering Nima Denzongpa is produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures is a one-of-its-kind show that showcases the life and journey of a girl Nima who is from the North-East.

Nima Denzongpa, the show highlights the everyday struggles and prejudices faced by the north-eastern community through Nima’s endearing story.

Now we hear about a new entry to the show that will surely bring about a twist.

Veteran actor Raj Nayani is all set to feature in the show.

Raj Nayani will be seen essaying the character of Mithali's father on the show.

He has done shows like Dhadkan, Zindagi Mere Ghar Anna, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh to name a few.

It will be interesting to see the twist, the actor's entry gets to the show.

