Exclusive! Zohaib Siddiqui to enter star Plus’s Imlie

Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television and its among the top 3 shows in BARC ratings. As per sources, Zohaib Siddiqui will be entering the show and he would be bringing as twist in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 03/09/2023 - 12:58
Zohaib Siddiqui

Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The show stars Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra and Seerat Kapoor in lead roles.

The show is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Films.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Atharva and Imlie whereas Chenni is still disturbed by their relationship.

These days, the storyline is focusing on how Imlie and Atharva are coming together and finally they would get married and Chenni would get irritated.  

As per sources, Zohaib Siddiqui will be entering the show.

Not much is known about his character but they would be playing a pivotal role.

Zohaib is known for his role in Sadda Haq and now he would be seen in Imlie.

He would be bringing in some twists and turns in the serial and it will be interesting to see how would Imlie handle the twist.

These days the track is quite interesting and the is keeping the audience’s glued to the screen.

What do you think would be the twist in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

