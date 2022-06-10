Exclusive!BB 16: “I had not told anyone apart from my parents “,Bigg Boss Contestant Manya Singh on her entry in the show!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by

Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

The 16th season has begun and the game has started on a high note.

Manya Singh, is one of the contestants on the newest season of Bigg Boss.

Manya Singh came in second place in the Femina Miss India 2020 pageant. Since then, she has been unstoppable. After her victory, she opened up about her early difficulties, including how she was from a lower middle-class household and experienced prejudice due of her looks and her little English.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the stunning model before she entered the highly anticipated season of Bigg Boss 16.

What can the audiences expect from Manya on the show?

I think the audiences should expect Manya on the show, rather than the drama usually seen. If they want to find the drama I think they will get it but I am really excited for people to see me. I want people to know me and love me for who I am that is one of my mottos. Every time when people around me start to think that Manya will give up now, I will shock them with something new and I think that can be exciting for people to see.

What has been the reaction of people around you when you told them that you’d be doing Bigg Boss?

I had not told anyone apart from my parents and my entry is going to be surprising. My parents have been really supportive of my decision though.

Anything you’d like to say to the audiences watching?

I hope you keep watching and shower me with a lot of love. Because I received a lot of love as Miss India runner up but now I need that love as Manya, because I am going in representing all of India and show the young kids that they can achieve what they want to achieve and I just want to make my parents proud.

The new season of Bigg Boss has started and airs on Colors, Mon- Friday at 10:30 PM and on weekends at 9 PM.

