EXCLUSIVE!Naagin 6: Manit Joura's First Look from Naagin 6 as a professor is here, First Episode Leaked? Video Inside!

MUMBAI: Naagin has grown in popularity, and fans are eagerly anticipating the premiere of the new season on February 12th.

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal will play the lead roles on the show, as TellyChakkar exclusively revealed.

As we Exclusively reported that Manit Joura plays a pivotal role of a scientist on the show, And Mahek Chahal plays the role of Shesh Naagin.

The Excitement for the Show to premier is palpable and fans cant wait to see what this season brings for them especially knowing that this time Naagin fights the Pandemic.

Now, we bring to you an exclusive update from Naagin, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of Manit Joura as a professor from the premier of the show, he can be seen fighting a tiger in the scene.

Take a look at Manit's First look here:

But Naagin 6 Made a very buzzworthy first impression with the promo inside the laboratory and with the announcement of the cast. Mouni Roy and Shaheer Sheikh are said to make cameo appearances in the much-anticipated series, which will premiere on Colors on February 12th and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The Basant Panchami Special that aired last week, was jam-packed with action, drama, and dance, and it served as the perfect prelude to Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, and Manit Joura's new season that starts airing from 12 to Feb.

