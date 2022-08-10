Excusive! Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 13:00
Chashni, The Most Spiciest Show, To Air On Star Plus, Gets A Sizzling Timeslot Of 11pm, From 9th March

MUMBAI :Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that this channel, in particular, is a hub where the audience witnesses all emotions, ranging from love, drama, revenge, and many more through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows like Anupamaa that showcases women empowerment, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Rajjo and Faltu that focus on family drama, and romance which has been well accepted by the viewers.

Keeping up with the spirit, Star Plus has brought the most spiciest show on Indian television ever, titled Chashni, that is opposite to its name and to be filled with a lot of spicy entertainment. A mix of relations to be witnessed by the audience on screen, the show will be based on an unusual and twisted bond between two sisters who turn Saas Bahu, Chandni and Roshni.

With the show, Star Plus is raising its bar by creating a new leap in Indian television with a new and spiciest story that is based on two sisters who then turned out to become saas-bahu. Studded with twists and turns, Star Plus is about to bring a new story to the audience that has never been seen before on television with this new show, Chashni.

Recently Star Plus had aired the promo of their most spiciest show Chashni. The promo depicts the tale of two sisters who go through an emotional rollercoaster. Amandeep Sidhu who essays the role of Roshni, is a fire fighter in the show, where as Chandni is also a rebel. One incident alters the whole world of their equation and relationship.
It is revealed that Chandni who is the younger sister becomes the Saas of the elder one, Roshni. The show to air from 9th March, 11pm on Star Plus.

How Chandni and Roshni are going to adjust with the change in their relation? Watch the show from 9th March, 11pm on Star Plus in order to see the spicy twisted relationship of the two sisters turned Saas BahuSaas Bahu.

Chashni stars Amandeep Sidhu and Srishti Singh in lead roles. The show is being produced by Sandiip Sikcand's Sol Production.

So gear up yourself to witness the most spiciest show of Indian television only on Star Plus - Chashni.

 

 

 

    


 

     
    

 

 

 

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Teri Meri Doriyaann Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Rajjo Faltu Saas bahu Chandni Saas Bahu TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/20/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Junooniyatt: Jahan and Elaahi get closer; Jordan's enmity intensifies
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara is back in Udaipur; Abhimanyu gets restless
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav asks Akshara not to return, Muskan overhears this
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai accuses Jagtap for revealing the truth to Savi
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat plans on running away with Garry, Santosh remorseful about Sahiba not attending the wedding
MUMBAI: Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Recent Stories
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family
Lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui says Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help in Dubai is being flown to India, hoping she unites with her family

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective: Viewers don't want to watch the same content on TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?
Audience Perspective: Viewers don't want to watch the same content on TV shows, which is causing them to go off the air?
Exclusive! Geeta Kapur, to regain a seat as a judge in the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer?
Exclusive! Geeta Kapur to retain her Judge's Chair in the upcoming season of India’s Best Dancer?
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare confirms being offered Khatron Ke Khiladi and a movie with Salman Khan
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Is this when Neha Kakkar is expected to return to the show?
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Is this when Neha Kakkar is expected to return to the show?
EXCLUSIVE! “The weirdest food I have ever had is the Mediterranean,” says Riya Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! “The weirdest food I have ever had is the Mediterranean,” says Riya Sharma
Karan Kundrra reaches Chandigarh, makes a quick video call to this special person, check it out
Karan Kundrra reaches Chandigarh, makes a quick video call to this special person, check it out