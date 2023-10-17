Exlcusive: Zee TV’s upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di to launch in November!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are rolling out on small screens soon. Zee TV has already an amazing lineup of shows. The channel is now gearing up for a series of new shows. Dome Entertainment is gearing up for new shows soon.

One of them is Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles. Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Jaideep Singh is roped in for a pivotal role in the show.

Nothing much is known about Jaideep's character yet.

Jaideep is known for his roles in projects like Faltu, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Pavitra Bhagya, Ishk Par Zor Nahin, and many more. The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh and many more in the lead roles. Talented actor Manoj Chandila will also be a part of the show.

Manoj is known for his roles in shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Dil Dosti Dance, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Matti Ki Banno, Laut Aao Trisha, Swaragini, Bepanah Pyaar, Maddam Sir, Katha Ankahee among others.

Now, according to the latest update coming to our news desk, the show is all set to launch in the month of November.

With this, looks like the festive season is all set to become all the more fun and happening for television lovers.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.