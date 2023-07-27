Exlusive! Het Makwana roped in for C.L Saini’s New show Laddu Gopal for Shemaroo!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Shemaroo has been creating some fantastic shows that have grabbed the viewers' attention and it looks like they have some more exciting things coming up.

As per sources, Chid Actor Het Makwana has been roped in to play the titular character of Laddu Gopal, in the show of the same name.

The show will not be purely mythological but rather, tell a story of todays time focusing on the themes taken from mythlogy.

It will be based in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The show is produced by C.L Saini under the banner of C.L.S Entertainment.

Renowned writer of the TV industry C.L Saini is known for his wors in shows like Sinhasan Battisi , Paramavatar Shri Krishna and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha .

We previously gave you the exclusive update that Akshita Mudgal has been roped in to play the lead.

