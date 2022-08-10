Expectant mother Dipika Kakar shares a look at her renovated kitchen in her recent vlog

Recently Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar made headlines as they announced that Dipika was pregnant. She shows us around her renovated kitchen in her new vlog. Take a look.
MUMBAI : One of the most popular celebrity couples in the television world are Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar. They have a huge fan following and are loved by fans all over for their acting talent and beautiful chemistry as a couple. Recently they made headlines as they announced that Dipika was pregnant. Well fans who follow the couple closely know that they share a lot of their lives on their YouTube channel.

In her new vlog, Dipika Kakar tells her viewers that the renovation of her kitchen is almost over, and they are yet to do a deep cleaning after which they will move all their kitchen items from their previous house to this one. She showcased a storage compartment which she thinks is the best part of her kitchen. The actress also mentioned that she had removed a sliding door so that she could expand her kitchen area. She also shared that she decided to have her kitchen in a black and grey colour combination as her kitchen theme. A white colour platform was chosen for her kitchen platform that will not absorb any oil or substances.

Dipika then turns the camera to the opposite side where a white shelf can be seen that will be used for keeping their microwave oven. She even showed another shelf that complemented the black theme of the kitchen. The kitchen has a touch-operated cabinet which is black and looks classy as it opens on touch. She showed her big black refrigerator, which again agrees with the theme of her black and grey kitchen. In her vlog, the actress shared a glimpse of her family enjoying a movie night together.

Also Read : Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child, shared the news on social media!

For those who are unaware, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared on their respective social media handles to share the news that they are soon about to become parents. The couple even shared a vlog in which they stated that Dipika had completed her first trimester.

Workwise, Dipika Kakar made a brief appearance in the show Sasural Simar Ka 2. Meanwhile, Shoaib has been away from TV screens for the many years now since he has been busy with his production house and making music videos. A few months ago, he made a comeback on TV with the show named Ajooni that airs on Star Bharat. Currently, Dipika is occupied with their production house 'Qalb'.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : From Dipika Kakar to Rashami Desai, check out the list of Indian TV actresses who have changed their names

