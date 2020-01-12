Experiance chacha chaudhary's adventures come alive

MUMBAI: T oonz Animation Media Pvt. Ltd. and Brandmonk Licensing Pvt. Ltd., exclusive right holders of Chacha Chaudhary, and Mobicloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Software developers who provide end to end solutions globally, together bring alive India’s first superhero Chacha Chaudhary in a brand-new gamified avatar. After the astounding success of the animation series, the brand now enters the next level of audience engagement through an exciting new App – Chacha Chaudhary Bubble Shooter Game. Notching up the entertainment level, the game is a way to engage audiences across all age groups, contributing to the legacy of Chacha Chaudhary. The game went live on 9th January and can be downloaded from Google Play.

The Chacha Chaudhary Bubble shooter game is a user friendly, engaging and intelligent game of 50 levels with varying complexity. Each level helps you earn points and move up the ladder. Surprise features enhance the enjoyment level of the game. With all the main characters of the series Sabu, Chachi, Rocket and Pappu Pendrive making an appearance, this time kill game is accompanied by an interesting sound score and striking graphics which is fun and adds to the overall appeal of the game.

Mr. Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group said “Consumers today are more receptive to experiences and brand engagements rather than traditional advertising. Chacha Chaudhary as a character has always kept evolving with time to match the contemporary mindset of the audiences. Gaming allows audience to not only see the character but also engage with the it in an interesting way, making it a natural next step with audience-first approach. We are excited to bring this game to our fervent followers and are continuously working towards panning out more experiences for our fans to be part of Chacha and Sabu’s incredible journey.”

Rohit Sobti, CEO and Co-Founder, Brandmonk said, “Chacha Chaudhary is an iconic character known for his wit and spontaneous solutions to problems. His simplicity, style and epic approach stand true even after decades. The format of the game is user friendly and can be played by users across all age groups. We aim to create a never-ending bond between the consumer and the legacy of Chacha.”

About Chacha Chaudhary: Chacha Chaudhary is an Iconic Indian comic book character, created by cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma in the year 1971. The comics are published in 5 languages including English and Hindi with a record of 2.5 crore copies. It had been launched as an animation series on 10th June 2019 by Toonz media group and Brandmonk Licensing LLP. It telecasts on Hungama, Disney and star network channels. The new series consists of 52 episodes each of 11 minutes. Chacha Chaudhary is one of the major Indian comic character that accounts for 4 decades of legacy. It is popular all over India and is still loved across genders and classes.