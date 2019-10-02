Explore the 'dark' side of Jennifer Winget!

MUMBAI: One cannot help but get lost in the lush and glossy curves of Jennifer Winget’s beautiful face. Her powerful screen presence and hundred-watt smile can warm the coldest of hearts.



The chiselled actress is set to enthrall her fans by playing the character of Maya once again in the new season of Beyhadh on Sony TV. This time Maya, will be all the more rebellious, dangerous, and vindictive.



The new season, produced by LSD Films, is a revenge drama starring Jennifer along with Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.



From her acting to her styling, the character of Maya has received a lot of appreciation and accolades from the audience.



In the last season, Jennifer flaunted outfits in the colour white. We hear that this time, the diva will don black attire. The makers believe that the colour is in line with the theme of a revenge drama.



Well, we can’t wait to see the gorgeous actress steal our hearts again.



Check out the first promo of Beyhadh 2.

