News

Explore the 'dark' side of Jennifer Winget!

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Oct 2019 06:13 PM

MUMBAI: One cannot help but get lost in the lush and glossy curves of Jennifer Winget’s beautiful face. Her powerful screen presence and hundred-watt smile can warm the coldest of hearts.

The chiselled actress is set to enthrall her fans by playing the character of Maya once again in the new season of Beyhadh on Sony TV. This time Maya, will be all the more rebellious, dangerous, and vindictive.

The new season, produced by LSD Films, is a revenge drama starring Jennifer along with Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang in the lead roles.

From her acting to her styling, the character of Maya has received a lot of appreciation and accolades from the audience.

In the last season, Jennifer flaunted outfits in the colour white. We hear that this time, the diva will don black attire. The makers believe that the colour is in line with the theme of a revenge drama.

Well, we can’t wait to see the gorgeous actress steal our hearts again.

Check out the first promo of Beyhadh 2.

Show your love for Jennifer in the comments section below!
Tags > Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh, Sony TV, Maya, LSD Films, Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Karan Johar
Karan Johar

past seven days