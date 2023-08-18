EXPLOSIVE! Adil Khan Durrani EXPOSES Rakhi Sawant by accusing her of telling several lies, reveals he is 19 years younger to her, that she never got divorced to Ritesh and had an extramarital affair, how she harassed his family and much more

Adil Khan Durrani has gone all out to expose Rakhi Sawant and her strings of lies.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:20
Adil Khan Durrani

MUMBAI: Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant's love affair, from their marriage till an ugly separation, made headlines.

Rakhi, who is known as the queen of controversy had imposed several allegations on Adil. 

She also got him arrested and now that Adil is out of jail, he has given an explosive interview to one of the lead web portals. 

Shedding light on cheating and how Rakhi imposed allegations on him, Adil said, ''She said I took away 1.5 crores from her. She also said that I cheated on her. I am framed by her in these stories.''

Rakhi had revealed that there was a girl named Tanu and Adil had an affair with her. 

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant opens up about her miscarriage and says, "I was so stressed and down that I had a miscarriage and the doctors had warned me not to get intimate for the next three months"

Clearing all the allegations that he did not cheat on Rakhi with Tanu, Adil said, ''Tanu was a friend of mine and we had worked together for a concept. Being my wife, I had told Rakhi about all this. She knew Tanu before Bigg Boss. She has spoken to her and also met her. Being a loyal husband, I had told Rakhi that I am working with Tanu and she was okay with that. I did not know that Rakhi will use this matter and create an issue out of it, hiding the wrong she has been doing.''

He added, ''She has harassed my parents, aunt and my entire family. I have gone through a lot in my life.''

Exposing Rakhi's love affairs and marriages, Adil said, ''I had given her several names of guys and asked if she got married to any of them. She denied getting married to any of them. Then I asked about Ritesh, to which she said that she did not get married to him. Rakhi had also told him that Ritesh had run away from marriage. She took her mother's oath to never get married to him. She said this before she went for a show to the UK during Diwali. I believed her.''

Adil went on to reveal that he and Rakhi used to use each other's phone often and he came across some shocking messages that she had sent to Ritesh.

Adil revealed that Rakhi spent time with Ritesh in the UK and lied about it to him. 

Adil stated, ''Ritesh used to send money to Rakhi every month and they were in a relationship. She cheated on me. I came to know that Rakhi is legally married to him. She is married to him even now. She never got divorced.''

Well, Adil has totally exposed Rakhi's several lies from the time they started to date till they called it quits. 

Lastly, Adil exposed Rakhi's major lie which she used to tell everyone.

Rakhi used to tell everyone that Adil is 7 years elder to her. But, the real truth is that Rakhi is 19 years older than Adil. 

He simply said that Rakhi has bluntly lied to everyone and if people don't believe him, they can check it on the internet.

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani breaks his silence on his marriage with Rakhi; says “I don’t want to become late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as she is threatening me that Mumbai belongs to her anything can happen”

Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani Ritesh Bigg Boss rakhi sawant husband controversy Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/21/2023 - 14:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Nikkita Gagh and Mayank Chopra roped in for Altt’s Bekaboo season 3
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
MUMBAI: Star Bharat, the leading Indian television channel known for its diverse range of engaging shows, is all set to...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar was always in the news for having Canadian citizenship. But, on Independence Day this year, the...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Aisha Ahmed grabbed the attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Aisha Ahmed has been winning the hearts of millions...
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati are at loggerheads; the latter warns Prince to stay in his limits as he accuses him of doing things on Rhea's commands
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more; these Hindi film actresses have foreign citizenships
Latest Video
Related Stories
Star Bharat
Star Bharat to Introduces an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This Maitree actor to participate in Bigg Boss 17?
Rohit Shetty
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Rohit Shetty EVICTS Archana Gautam from the show for this shocking reason
Rajan Shahi
Winners Against All Odds: Star Plus and Rajan Shahi shine a spotlight on another beautiful story of and underdog with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Naveen Sharma
Popular actor Naveen Sharma replaces Pulkit Bangia in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya
Puneet Vashist
EXCLUSIVE! Puneet Vashist on bagging Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav, "It was God's grace that this show chose me; this character is challenging as an actor, but now I am happy doing it"