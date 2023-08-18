EXPLOSIVE! Adil Khan Durrani EXPOSES Rakhi Sawant by accusing her of telling several lies, reveals he is 19 years younger to her, that she never got divorced to Ritesh and had an extramarital affair, how she harassed his family and much more

MUMBAI: Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi Sawant's love affair, from their marriage till an ugly separation, made headlines.

Rakhi, who is known as the queen of controversy had imposed several allegations on Adil.

She also got him arrested and now that Adil is out of jail, he has given an explosive interview to one of the lead web portals.

Shedding light on cheating and how Rakhi imposed allegations on him, Adil said, ''She said I took away 1.5 crores from her. She also said that I cheated on her. I am framed by her in these stories.''

Rakhi had revealed that there was a girl named Tanu and Adil had an affair with her.

Clearing all the allegations that he did not cheat on Rakhi with Tanu, Adil said, ''Tanu was a friend of mine and we had worked together for a concept. Being my wife, I had told Rakhi about all this. She knew Tanu before Bigg Boss. She has spoken to her and also met her. Being a loyal husband, I had told Rakhi that I am working with Tanu and she was okay with that. I did not know that Rakhi will use this matter and create an issue out of it, hiding the wrong she has been doing.''

He added, ''She has harassed my parents, aunt and my entire family. I have gone through a lot in my life.''

Exposing Rakhi's love affairs and marriages, Adil said, ''I had given her several names of guys and asked if she got married to any of them. She denied getting married to any of them. Then I asked about Ritesh, to which she said that she did not get married to him. Rakhi had also told him that Ritesh had run away from marriage. She took her mother's oath to never get married to him. She said this before she went for a show to the UK during Diwali. I believed her.''

Adil went on to reveal that he and Rakhi used to use each other's phone often and he came across some shocking messages that she had sent to Ritesh.

Adil revealed that Rakhi spent time with Ritesh in the UK and lied about it to him.

Adil stated, ''Ritesh used to send money to Rakhi every month and they were in a relationship. She cheated on me. I came to know that Rakhi is legally married to him. She is married to him even now. She never got divorced.''

Well, Adil has totally exposed Rakhi's several lies from the time they started to date till they called it quits.

Lastly, Adil exposed Rakhi's major lie which she used to tell everyone.

Rakhi used to tell everyone that Adil is 7 years elder to her. But, the real truth is that Rakhi is 19 years older than Adil.

He simply said that Rakhi has bluntly lied to everyone and if people don't believe him, they can check it on the internet.

