EXPLOSIVE! Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about her casting couch experience; says, ‘People can try to influence you but getting or not getting influenced are two drastically different things’

MUMBAI: Madalsa Sharma became an overnight star with her current show Anupamaa.

The actress portrays the role of Kavya Gandhi in the show and is seen in a negative avatar.

Madalsa is highly appreciated for her mind-blowing performance in the show.

The viewers have seen how Madalsa's character has changed with time and there are a lot of layers in her role that the makers have shown as the story has progressed.

Apart from being a great TV actress, Madalsa had a flourishing career in the South industry as well.

We all know how actresses have always been vocal about their thoughts regarding various things.

Casting couch is one major topic of discussion and the actresses have been quite vocal about it.

In one of the interviews with a leading daily, Madalsa opened up about her thoughts on this.

She said, ''Being a girl or in today's times, being a guy, both are equally scary. In any profession, be it an actress or a corporate firm, wherever you go, for a female, there are going to be men around you. Sometimes, you come across people who are probably a little more interested in things that you are not at all willing to offer as a person, as an actor, as an employee, it's your choice. Good and bad things go hand in hand but at the end of the day, nobody can take away your choice from you. People can try to influence you but getting or not getting influenced are two drastically different things."

She added, "Personally, whenever I have felt uncomfortable in anybody's presence or during a meeting, what to do? Just get up and walk out of that door. Nobody's going to stop me or close the door and not let me go anywhere. So, it's always been my personal choice. I am here as an actor and all I am willing to do is - perform, and show across the world what I am made of, and how talented I am. As long as that goes across, that's my job. Other than that, good or bad, bad or good, you should know how to deal with the situation. So, that's what I have been doing all my life."

