Explosive! Arjun makes a shocking revelation about Ranbir Kapoor, Read to know more

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns opposite Tara Sutaria that features John Abraham and Disha Patani

MUMBAI:  Arjun Kapoor who was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns opposite Tara Sutaria has appeared on Koffee With Karan along with sister Sonam Kapoor. Several topics like Arjun’s love life, Sonam’s pregnancy, and more were discussed amongst which, one comment related to Ranbir Kapoor hit the headlines.

During the rapid-questions round, Karan Johar asked the Ek Villain Returns actor, “If you are on a vacation with friends, who would be drunk AF?”

To this, Arjun Kapoor picked Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Of late, he has been living up to the Kapoor surname.” Is this a hint toward the Shamshera actor developing drinking problems? For the unversed, both Ranbir and his father, Rishi Kapoor, were associated with bad alcohol habits. Once, the Barfi actor revealed that his father would have two drinks before going to bed.

While Arjun Kapoor didn’t elaborate further on why he chose Ranbir Kapoor, it seems like he was hinting at the Brahmastra actor’s alcohol problems.

Earlier, Ranbir spoke about his own habits and said that even though he doesn’t have any addictions, he can sometimes lose count of how much he has had. “When I start, I don’t stop. I guess it’s in my blood; you know how my family is,” Kapoor was quoted saying.

