Explosive! Bharti Singh lands in legal trouble for hurting sentiments of the Sikh community

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in showbiz and now enjoys a huge fan following. However, she is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Well, Bharti Singh, who has just wrapped up her shoot for The Khatra Khatra Show, has landed herself in trouble.

According to reports, an FIR has been filed against the comedian for hurting the sentiments of the members of the Sikh community with a joke on moustaches and beards, in an old video. In a turn of events, an FIR has been registered against the actress-comedienne at Adampur police station in Jalandhar. The case was registered on the complaint of Ravidas Tiger Force chief Jassi Tallan. According to the FIR, Bharti Singh has been accused of mocking the Sikh people examples of their moustaches and beards in an old video. She has been charged under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code.

The old video of the comedian has gone viral. In the same, Bharti Singh is seen saying, when you drink milk and put beard in your mouth, it tastes like sewaiyan. She also talks about men having lice in their beards. The video which also features Jasmin Bhasin has circulated all over on the internet, upsetting the Sikh community for disrespecting beards and moustaches. Earlier on May 16, Bharti Singh had shared a video to clarify her intentions. In the video, Bharti apologised and said, “I was doing comedy with my friend but if it has hurt the sentiments of any section, I apologise with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, I was born in Amritsar and I'd always respect it. I am a proud Punjabi, too.”

