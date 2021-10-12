Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Meisha Iyer throws personal comments on Umar says " You are here because of Asim claims that why she is with Ishaan and not him"

Mumbai: A high end drama could be seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 with the first round of nominations that took place on Monday. The controversial reality show was all about planning, plotting and fights.

Bigg Boss being as notorious as he is decided to give a fun nomination task to contestants, in which two contestants have to nominate one contestant with mutual agreement. If the two housemates fail to nominate one person, they both will get nominated instead.

While Miesha and Ieshaan nominated Afsana. Tejasswi and Karan nominated Donal. After debating on the names of Akasa and Meisha, Umar and Jay nominate Akasa. Since Umar was hellbent on nominating Miesha, he got into a massive argument with both her and her beau Ieshaan.

During the heated argument, Umar questioned their intentions towards each other. He also said that earlier Ieshaan felt that Miesha is playing games with him.

During the argument, Umar also questioned Meisha's contribution to the game. That's when Meisha lost her calm and started shaming Umar for using her brother Asim Riaz's name for fame and stardom. She also said that he doesn't have an identity of his own.

Later, Vidhi and Vishal nominated Ieshaan while Simba and Afsana nominated Vishal.

Another highlight of this episode was Vishal and Afsana's fight. Their differences were seen getting bigger and wider today. And, even when Afsana apologised and tried to make amends, Vishal made it clear that he doesn't wish to speak to her again.

Credit: Times Now