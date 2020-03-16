Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media

Pratik Sehajpal took to his social media account to appeal to his followers to stop trolling others in his name
Explosive! Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal warns netizens to stop trolling on social media

MUMBAI: Social media can get ugly. While the platforms are made to share your opinions and connect with the world, there is a sad side to it too. Celebrities especially become an easy target to trolls. We have seen fan wars on social media that have been really nasty.

Bigg Boss celebrities are not averse to it. But here is Pratik Sehajpal taking a stand against online trolling. In his latest tweet, Pratik requested his fans to not troll people and even apologised to those who received mean comments in his name.

Also Read: Kashika Kapoor claims to have proof that Pratik Sehajpal tried to delete her scenes

The Bigg Boss 15 stars wrote on Twitter, "Guys stop trolling people. I don't believe me eyes... itne gande messages. Tum meri Fam ke nahi ho sakte kyunki itna hate and such bad messages #PratikFam can't send. And to everyone facing this trolling in my name, I'm really sorry! Please ignore these trollers!"

After this, he thanked his fandom for understanding. He wrote, "Thank you #PratikFam for understanding! Love you."

Also Read: Kashika Kapoor claims to have proof that Pratik Sehajpal tried to delete her scenes

Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash won the trophy but many consider him to be the winner of the show. Recently, the celebrity was in the news after his Tu Laut Aa co-star Kanishka Kapoor accused him of editing out her scenes in their music video. His song Dua Karo has been released today.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 15:14

