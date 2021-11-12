Explosive! Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty have a major tiff

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is getting tougher with each passing day. The tasks bring out the worst in the participants and they cross all limits. Bigg Boss gave a VIP task to the contestants recently. During the task, Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty had a war of words.

During the task, Shamita lost her calm at Neha and scolded her. This time, Neha was in no mood to bear the actress' anger and slammed her for crossing her limit. Neha pointed out to Shamita that she has crossed her limits twice and she is not going to tolerate this behaviour.

Neha said, "You've crossed the limit with me twice and I don't like it. I never lost my respect and the only expectation I have from you is to be nice to me, speak properly to me. I'm not Karan or Raqesh. Shamita, you've spoken very badly to me."

Shamita said, "How will I feel that you prioritise me and Pratik at the same level?"

But she soon realized the bond they share and tried to amend things with Neha. Shamita said, "I love you and you matter to me."

Neha hugged her, and they sorted out their issues.

Credits: Hindustan Times