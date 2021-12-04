Explosive! Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bursts at Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, threats him to kick the superstar

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra once again got into a fight during the sword-making task. Things got so out of hand that Karan kicked Pratik at an inappropriate place. Ever since the promo of the task went on-air, there have been many who are bashing Karan for her aggressive side.

Now, after the episode went on-air, it has become clear that Karan did try to hit Pratik with his knee at a wrong place, but he refused to accept. Now, everyone has been waiting for host Salman Khan's reaction on the same. The Bollywood star will be seen bashing Karan Kundrra for his aggressive behavior.

Also Read: OMG! What? Pratik Sehjpal Reveals that He Loves Shamita Shetty and wants to Marry her!

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Salman slams Karan and says "Karan beech beech mein aap ki akkal kahan khaas charne jaati hai, aap ke paas jab shabd nahi hote hain tab aap haath pair chalane par aajate hain.." He even challenges her that he's ready to come inside, will he pick him up and throw him down.

Bigg Boss 15 is going to have actress Raveena Tandon as a special guest and she will conduct a task wherein the housemates will decide the names of the housemates, who are at fault this week. During the task, Rashmi Desai makes a shocking revelation about Abhijeet.

Rashmi alleges that Abhijeet has used "meri pair ki juti hai Shamita' comment to which the Mohabbatein actress gets furious and shocked. She further reveals that Abhijeet has called her pair ki juti, bitch.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Karan Kundrra LASHES OUT at Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15! Says,"Kholu main apna mooh, task mein tera haanth ladkiyon ko kahan kahan lagte hain.”

Salman Khan loses his cool and first informs Shamita that Abhijeet did not call her a bitch. Salman further slams her that just because Abhijeet said that it doesn't mean she'll become "pair ki jooti". Salman gets angry at Shamita and tells her she can't ask Abhijeet what he is doing on the show and it is shameful.

Credit: ETimes