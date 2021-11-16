Explosive! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's good friend Shivin Narang to enter the house?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has it all...fights, drama, action, and romance. New twists are being added with the entry of wildcard contestants. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had to leave the house due to medical reasons. Now, there is strong buzz around the new entrants. It is being said that Moose Jattana is going to enter the show. On social media, buzz is also that Shivin Narang has been approached by the makers. Well, if the actor enters the show, what will be the impact on Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's bond?

Tejasswi and Shivin were a part of the same Khatron Ke Khiladi season. Their chemistry was the hot topic then. They then collaborated for the song Sunn Zara, which had crossed millions of views. However, the stars did deny having an affair and stated that they are just good friends.

Now, Tejasswi is bonding with Karan inside the house. Their love saga is keeping the audiences hooked. In fact, Tejasswi even called Karan her 'boyfriend' during a conversation with Neha Bhasin. So with Shivin's entry, how will things change?

Credits: Bollywood Life