Explosive! Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz takes a jibe at TejRan post his eviction from the Bigg Boss house, read Tweets

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz after his eviction from the Bigg Boss house outbursts his anger and was quoted saying that he did not make any love angle to survive in the reality show pointing it out at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, commonly known as TejRan.

"I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi, or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time," Umar Riaz said in one of his interviews after being evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house.

Also Read: Aww! Former BB15 Contestant Umar Riaz reunites with his brothers Asim Riaz and Noman Ellahi! Fans are in love with the Picture!

Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra's friendship has been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 15. Initially, people loved the bond of #UmTejRan. Later, they only focused on Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra. It was evident that Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz did not like one another mutually. It became even more visible after Tejasswi Prakash did not show any emotion after the exit of Umar Riaz.

But it seems, Umar Riaz’s underrated statement did not go well with his fans who passed their reactions on Twitter. People also pointed out that Umar Riaz did not have any girls in the house to create a love angle.

@Ishabgg wrote, “If it wasn’t for Karan Kundrra’s constant efforts to make their friendship work, this guy would have broken the bond way back and turned against Karan”, while @resmi86 wrote, “Love story k liye ladki bhi chahiye na. Wo to donal ko try kiye the..Donal left….by the time Pratik-Akasha, Karan-Teja, Ieshaan-Meisha ho gaye. So why is this acting. As soon as a girl came you also started? U were the only person who tried to make love story.”

@itshpvarma wrote, “Kisiko angle nehi banana tha lekin roz Bigg Boss ko bolte the bandi bhejo Bigg Boss mujhe bhi angle chahiye..Bataun wo kaun hai.”

Credit: BollywoodLife