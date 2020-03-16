Explosive! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen put serious allegations against each other amid separation, details inside

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen who are married for three years have routed for legal separation amid all the accusations and allegations against each other

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 13:08
MUMBAI: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen who is facing major problems in their marital bliss have finally taken a legal route to part their ways. Charu has reportedly sent a notice to him on June 7 seeking to part ways amicably, but he replied with another notice levelling accusations against her.

The actress, who was last seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, asserted that their constant fights and reconciliation weren’t a publicity gimmick. “Earlier, it was for me and then for our daughter, Ziana. I don’t want my daughter to grow up in a toxic and abusive environment. I don’t want her to see people hurling abuses at each other,” Charu asserted.

On the other hand, Rajeev, who is Sushmita Sen’s brother said lack of trust and communication, ego clashes, childlike fights and a lot more are the main reasons for the separation.

“Practically no one barring those from her hometown, Bikaner (Rajasthan), knew about her first marriage. It was a secret kept hidden from us. So, this came as a shock to me, and it shook me up badly… three years of marriage and I had no clue. I understand it was her past, but she should have at least told me. I would have accepted it with respect if she would have told me about it before getting married,” he added.

Credit: ETimes

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/30/2022 - 13:08

