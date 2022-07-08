Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch

MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it also makes headlines for certain wrong reasons one of which is casting couch.



The casting couch is a topic of discussion and has been in the news for the past few decades. Several actresses have shared horrifying and shocking incidents as they faced the casting-couch in their lives. Take a look at actresses who opened up about the same.



Kangana Ranaut: The actress opened up about casting couch in Bollywood to a news channel and said Main yeh nahi kehti ke main sabko generalise kr ri hu. But, main jisko mili hu, A List, B List, Biggest superstars, the expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets. Next film comes, next hero comes. This is the truth of the industry.



Radhika Apte: Opening up about facing casting couch, she said that a South actor called in her room phone and tried to get flirtatious. She remembered an incident when she got a call and they’re doing this film in Bollywood and I want you to have a meeting with them. But would you be okay sleeping with that person?’ She laughed and asked that person to go to hell.



Tisca Chopra: The actress opened about the infamous casting couch with a director as she faced and said, They said, but you know, agreeing to do a film with him is like agreeing to be his pet squeeze for the duration of the shoot. Are you okay with that?



