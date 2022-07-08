Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch

The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it also makes headlines for certain wrong reasons one of which is casting couch.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 13:52
Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch

MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it also makes headlines for certain wrong reasons one of which is casting couch.

 
Also read: https:Exposed! Baal Shiv fame Shivya Pathania recalls her casting couch experience by a fake producer, deets inside

 
The casting couch is a topic of discussion and has been in the news for the past few decades. Several actresses have shared horrifying and shocking incidents as they faced the casting-couch in their lives. Take a look at actresses who opened up about the same.

 
Kangana Ranaut: The actress opened up about casting couch in Bollywood to a news channel and said Main yeh nahi kehti ke main sabko generalise kr ri hu. But, main jisko mili hu, A List, B List, Biggest superstars, the expectation from a girl is to behave like a wife on sets. Next film comes, next hero comes. This is the truth of the industry.

 
Radhika Apte: Opening up about facing casting couch, she said that a South actor called in her room phone and tried to get flirtatious. She remembered an incident when she got a call and they’re doing this film in Bollywood and I want you to have a meeting with them. But would you be okay sleeping with that person?’ She laughed and asked that person to go to hell.

 
Tisca Chopra: The actress opened about the infamous casting couch with a director as she faced and said, They said, but you know, agreeing to do a film with him is like agreeing to be his pet squeeze for the duration of the shoot. Are you okay with that?

 
What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

 
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

 
ALSO READ:Exposed! Baal Shiv fame Shivya Pathania recalls her casting couch experience by a fake producer, deets inside


CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

 

Kangana Ranaut Radhika Apte Tisca Chopra Bollywood movies Bollywood News TellyChakkar social media Actors casting couch movie news movie actors
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 13:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Explosive! Check out movie actresses who have exposed casting couch
MUMBAI: The film world is an industry that never fails to entertain film buffs with its variety of content, however, it...
Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai: Surprising! Zoon and Indu get surprised with Ritesh’s move
MUMBAI:Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new...
Imlie : Hilarious! Imlie mocks Aryan, writes ‘happy belbuddhi diwas’ instead of an apology
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Vibha Chibber explains why she is in love with her character in 'Ghar Waapsi'
MUMBAI:'Choti Sarrdarni' actress Vibha Chibber says every woman can connect to her role in the family drama 'Ghar...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Whoa! Rudraksh follows Armaan, sees him entering a medical centre
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Friendship Goals! Meet the BFF gangs of Bollywood
Friendship Goals! Meet the BFF gangs of Bollywood
Latest Video