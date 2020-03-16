EXPLOSIVE! Did Yash Bajwa aka Manish Tulsiyani hint at exiting from Udaariyaan soon?

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns.

We exclusively revealed about the show going off-air soon and Kevina Tak who was seen in Choti Sarrdaarni joins the cast. The show is all set to take a 5-year leap by bringing the actress as Fateh and Tejo's daughter. A source close to the show revealed this leap shall call for the ending of the show. Although, the ending hasn't been written yet it is surely going to be dearly missed.

Well, in a QnA, Yash aka Manish Tulsiyani hinted that he will soon exit from the show Udaariyaan to his fans. Check out what he had to post:

In the upcoming episode, Yash reveals that Jasmine has killed her loved one and that is why he wants to seek brutal revenge from her, while Jasmine is planning to use Yash for her dream for Canada which will soon get shattered by Yash, she even attacks Tejo for stopping her from exposing her fake baby truth to the family, what is Jasmine's big plan now?

