Explosive! Erica Fernandes leaves Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, fans annoyed, break the internet

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, one of the most popular faces on Indian television enjoys a huge fan following on social media with her stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is leaving the show and this didn’t go well with her fans who started trending her on social media.

Erica plays the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose on the show opposite to Shaheer Sheikh and their on-screen chemistry is one of the most loved on-screen chemistries on television.

As soon as the news of Erica Fernandes leaving Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 started doing the rounds on social media, her fans came to her rescue and a user on Twitter wrote, “There is NO kuch rang without these three. You don’t understand, the amount of hardwork they put in these characters and bought them to life. I can’t accept even one of them leaving the show. Just end it or do it together.

Another user wrote, “Erica as Sonakshi can’t ever be replaced ”, another fan wrote, “#NoEricaNokrpkab is trending on twitter… without her show will lose its essence.

Fans are really going all out and supporting Erica Fernandes to not leave the show and continue playing the role of Dr. Sonakshi Bose.

Credit: koimoi