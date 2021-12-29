Explosive! This is how Himanshi Khurana reacts to trolls by Shehnaaz Gill’s fans

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is at the receiving end of backlash since yesterday night. The actor has taken a dig at his group of friends from Jammu. However, a section of users thought his ‘dancing tweet’ was on Shehnaaz Gill and began slamming him. Amidst it all, girlfriend Himanshi Khurana has now come to the rescue. Scroll below for all the details.

It all began when Asim shared a tweet on how people get over their loved ones in no time in today’s world. He also spoke about watching some ‘dancing videos’ and was taken aback. Many thought it was targeting Shehnaaz as Sidharth Shukla recently passed away and she was dancing at her manager’s party.

Many fans along with actors like Karanvir Bohra took to their social media and slammed Asim Riaz for his tweet. However, he later shared a clarification on the same and mentioned how it was nowhere intended towards Shehnaaz Gill. Now, Himanshi Khurana is giving a befitting reply to trolls and shamers.

Himanshi Khurana tweeted a while ago, “When some fans find easy target to make there person right, or kuch celebs bhi aa jate shame shame krne get a life,Asim himanshi ko target kro kyuki haan woh sirf apke bare me hi baat kar rahe hai …or to dance koi kar ni skta.Or PR bhi kitni active krdi news bhi lgvadi wow.”

In another tweet, she continued, “Rahi baat kisi pe bhi bolne ki by god grace we both choose to stay quiet always …… anyways go find someone else for your blame game trick……. Shame on you guys We are with Asim Riaz”

Well, Himanshi Khurana has truly got Asim Riaz’s back no matter what the trolls have to say!

