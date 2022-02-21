Explosive! This is how Rakhi Sawant reacts to the netizens’ trolls on her mehndi at Afsana Khan’s wedding

MUMBAI: The controversial queen Rakhi Sawant was recently seen attending the wedding ceremony of Punjabi singers Afsana Khan and Saajz. When Rakhi applied mehendi on her hands at the pre-wedding ceremony, she had shared a video on her Instagram handle saying that it was the first time that she was applying henna.

Netizens quickly dug out her old photos from her wedding with estranged husband Ritesh in which she was seen with mehendi on her hands. Now, Rakhi took to her Instagram on Sunday (February 20) and slammed all such people as she claimed that she applied mehendi from her heart at Afsana's ceremony, while she was crying while applying mehendi at her wedding with Ritesh, with whom she recently separated on the eve of Valentine's Day.

Rakhi posted the pictures that trolled her and also shared a video in which she was heard saying, "Maine jab kaha ki Maine pehli baar mehendi lagaayi hai toh kisi ne meri video ko meri shaadi ki purani pictures ke saath mix-match karke logon ko bhadka raha hain, aise kaan ke neeche tamacha dungi na main...dil se mehendi lagaani kya kehte hain, ro roke mehendi laganaa kya kehte hain? (When I said that I had applied mehendi for the first time, some people started instigating by mix-matching my video with old pictures of my wedding with Ritesh...I will give you a tight slap, do you know the difference between putting mehendi with heart and putting mehendi while crying)".

Afsana Khan and Saajz tied the knot with each other on Saturday (February 19) in Chandigarh. Afsana wore a pink embellished lehenga for her special occasion, while her husband Saajz wore a black sherwani with heavy golden embroidery.

