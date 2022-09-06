EXPLOSIVE! Imlie joins Anupamaa leaving her Rathore family in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings; the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, we had exclusively updated about Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and now the most exciting update is that we would see Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey donning the Sarees, while Sudhanshu wears it on the kurta, Gaurav dons the whole look with the hair too. Not just the Anupamaa boys, but we will also see Gautam Vig, Neil Bhatt and Fahmaan Khan donning the sarees in the show.

Also, an intriguing episode shall have a face-off between the Shah- Kapadias and Chavans. The episode shall be Anupamaa vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Well, Alpana Buch and team Anupamaa are already excited to compete with team Ghum as both the shows have been on the top slots for the longest time.

Well, in one of the exciting BTS of the show, we saw how Imlie forgot to go back to her show's panel and ended up joining Anupamaa with her team. Well, this fun integration is surely going to evoke fireworks as well. All love both Anupamaa and Imlie and this interesting camaraderie between two states will leave the fans spellbound for sure.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, in the show Anupamaa, Vanraj will finally meet Anuj’s family and he will try to bond with them during Kinjal’s baby shower and that’s when Ankush will offer a job to Vanraj in the Kapadia empire. But when he tries to fix him up in the company, he will be shocked to know that Anupama has the signing authority for the entire empire. He would be shocked to know that Anuj has given such a huge power to Anupama.

