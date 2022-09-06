EXPLOSIVE! Imlie joins Anupamaa leaving her Rathore family in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey are donning the Sarees, while Sudhanshu wears it on the kurta, Gaurav dons the whole look with the hair too. Not just the Anupamaa boys but we will also see Gautam Vig, Neil Bhatt and Fahmaan Khan donning the sarees in the show.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 20:12
EXPLOSIVE! Imlie joins Anupamaa leaving her Rathore family in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings; the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Parivaar and the Rathores to be the next participants of Ravivaar with Star

Well, we had exclusively updated about Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and now the most exciting update is that we would see Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey donning the Sarees, while Sudhanshu wears it on the kurta, Gaurav dons the whole look with the hair too. Not just the Anupamaa boys, but we will also see Gautam Vig, Neil Bhatt and Fahmaan Khan donning the sarees in the show. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Also, an intriguing episode shall have a face-off between the Shah- Kapadias and Chavans. The episode shall be Anupamaa vs Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Well, Alpana Buch and team Anupamaa are already excited to compete with team Ghum as both the shows have been on the top slots for the longest time. 

Well, in one of the exciting BTS of the show, we saw how Imlie forgot to go back to her show's panel and ended up joining Anupamaa with her team. Well, this fun integration is surely going to evoke fireworks as well. All love both Anupamaa and Imlie and this interesting camaraderie between two states will leave the fans spellbound for sure. 

Check it out: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Meanwhile, in the show Anupamaa, Vanraj will finally meet Anuj’s family and he will try to bond with them during Kinjal’s baby shower and that’s when Ankush will offer a job to Vanraj in the Kapadia empire. But when he tries to fix him up in the company, he will be shocked to know that Anupama has the signing authority for the entire empire. He would be shocked to know that Anuj has given such a huge power to Anupama.

Also read: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Barkha wants Anupamaa to live the life of Kapadia, latter does not like wasting money

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 20:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Sumona Chakravarti's latest gym video is unmissable
MUMBAI: Sumona Chakravarti is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress, who has...
Super Hot ! Arjun Bijlani has fab collection of Blazers, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Kya Baat Hai! Faisal Shaikh talks about bonding with Munawar Faruqui and Shivangi Joshi on the show
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos...
EXPLOSIVE! Imlie joins Anupamaa leaving her Rathore family in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings; the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Uff Hotness! Jasmin Bhasin oozing oomph in these high slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read ...
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma is blissfully married to cricketer Virat Kohli, and Ranveer Singh is enjoying his marital life...
Recent Stories
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
Aww! This is what Ranveer Singh had once said about his ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma
Latest Video