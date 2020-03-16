Explosive! Karan Kundrra backlashes Tejasswi Prakash’s fandom, and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: In some shocking events, Tejasswi Prakash’s fans mercilessly trolled Karan Kundrra. It all began when Karan noticed a few fan pages of Tejasswi abusing him and using his morphed images in a certain video.

He took to Twitter and called them out saying, “Wow..! lowest of lows has been achieved by certain fandom.. editing pics morphing abuses hahah khud ki beizzati lol.. you must be so proud of them T #AreYouSerious!!!!”

Tejasswi Prakash reacted to his tweet, “Proud of? M confused… such people can’t be my fans… people who have these thoughts about you… or for that matter about anyone… I am still with my guy to make him understand… but people need to understand when you use such harsh words against someone…people can break…peace.”

To this, Karan Kundrra responded, “Awe baby you take things very seriously lol.. these frustrated low lives don’t affect me and the only thing that’s breaking here is their hypocrisy aag lage inki sasti mentality mein Kundrra hamesha masti mein.”

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been busy with the shooting of Naagin 6. There are also reports of the actress soon making her Bollywood debut. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is currently hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

