EXPLOSIVE! Karan Kundrra exposed this little secret of Tejasswi Prakash, Check out

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha. 

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 10:35
tej-karan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting PDA moments on social media. 

Also read Shocking! This is what TejRan was caught doing on the sets of Dance Deewane

In this video we see Karan is on a laughing ride after watching Tejasswi's instagram story. He says'' She first eats the crabs in the morning and then posts the story about the same at night. Take a look at this hilarious video.

Check out the video   

The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. They are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are giving major couple goals to fans and followers.

Also read AWW! Here's proof that TejRan are not only romantic, but a Hilarious couple too!

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video. ‘Rula Deti Hai’ has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Tejasswi Prakash Naagin 6 Naagin Simba Nagpal Rula Deti Hai LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Khatra Mahek Chahal Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Chandna Adaa Khan Colors Balaji Telefilms TejRan Karan Kundrra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 10:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Best Wishes! Hollywood actor Tom Hiddleston gets engaged to THIS popular actor
MUMBAI: Loki star Tom Hiddleston is engaged to actor Zawe Ashton. Confirming the news of his engagement, Tom was quoted...
INTRIGUING Here's what Aneri Vajani packed for KKK12 instead of clothes and stunt gears
MUMBAI : The most anticipated show of the year, Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has already begun shooting in Cape Town,...
SHOCKING! Paakhi burns her saree during Samrat's birthday celebrations, and Virat comes to her rescue in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will be high on drama in the upcoming episode.  After Paakhi convinces...
Revealed! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was annoyed with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason
MUMBAI: Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy is all...
Sexy! When Anjali Sivaraman raised the temperature with her hot pictures
MUMBAI: Anjali Sivaraman has been winning the hearts of fans with her acting contribution in projects such as Cobalt...
Recent Stories
Ayan-Ranbir
Revealed! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji was annoyed with Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor for THIS reason
Latest Video