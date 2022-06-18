Explosive! Karan Kundrra terms trolls ‘frustrated souls’ who criticized TejRan’s PDA

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. They are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are giving major couple goals to fans and followers.

Talking about Karan, he is currently on top of his game as he’s hosting Dance Deewane Juniors after his successful act as jailor in Lock Upp hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut. Tejasswi, on the other hand, has been receiving accolades from her fans as she plays the main protagonist in Naagin 6. TejRan, the nickname for the power couple given by netizens have become quite a rage with their loved up Instagram posts. Karan and Tejasswi recently became soft targets of online trolls who called the duo’s PDA moments as ‘fake.’ Karan responded to the same and called out such people as frustrated souls.

The two are quite popular among the photographers and netizens are trending TejRan on various social media platforms. The duo never shies away from their PDA in front of the shutterbugs or at social events. Tejasswi and Karan, both mostly agree to pose for selfies with their fans even during their dinner dates. Their recent pictures and videos where the couple indulged in cute romantic moments didn’t went down too well with a certain section of netizens who mercilessly bashed TejRan.

Finally, Karan has brokeen his silence on him and Tejasswi being trolled by faceless online trolls. Karan, according to a Bollywoof Life report, said, “There is some frustrated soul who’s facing issues in their life or feeling jealous about others’ happiness and wants to vent out.” He also said that trolls don’t bother to him as the people who love him are the ones he really cares about.

