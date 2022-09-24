Explosive! Karan Mehra finally Breaks Silence on Nisha Rawal’s allegation against him of attempting to kill their son

Karan Mehra who has to spend 15 months away from his child without any contact has recently revealed that Nisha Rawal had falsely accused him of attempting to kill their child

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 10:31
Explosive! Karan Mehra finally Breaks Silence on Nisha Rawal’s allegation against him of attempting to kill their son

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra is going through a rough patch with wife Nisha Rawal after the latter complaints of domestic violence. Now according to the latest reports, Karan revealed that Nisha had falsely accused him of attempting to kill their child.

Also Read: SURPRISING! Before Karishma Sawant, Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur among others were offered Aarohi's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

According to the court orders, Karan had to spend 15 months away from his child without any contact. And now, in a recent media interaction, Karan has opened up about how he fears whether Kavish will recognise him or not if he goes back to him after so long. He also revealed that Nisha had falsely accused him of attempting to kill their child.

Karan Mehra bared his heart out and shared that he is waiting for the truth to unfold in front of the world.

Also Read: SURPRISING! Before Karishma Sawant, Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur among others were offered Aarohi's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Earlier, in a press conference, Nisha Rawal had mentioned that she never married Karan Mehra for his money as he was a struggling actor when they had met for the first time. She further claimed that when she asked for money from Karan to raise their son, he had asked for alimony from her instead.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

Television Karan Mehra Nisha Rawal Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai meet Rafoo Chakkar Main Lakshmi Tere Angan Ki Shaadi Mubarak TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 10:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Akshara calls Abhimanyu selfish; Abhimanyu goes to visit Manish in jail
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. In the...
Anupamaa: OMG! Samar promises to stand by Kinjal and tells her she should take a decision that would make her happy
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sold off his Andheri West property to Daboo Malik, father of famous musicians...
EXCLUSIVE! Actress Shefali Jariwala opens up about her career; says “There can be no other Kaanta Laga girl in the whole world and it is a matter of pride for me”
MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala, better known as the Kaanta Laga Girl, is an Indian actress and model who has appeared in...
Explosive! Karan Mehra finally Breaks Silence on Nisha Rawal’s allegation against him of attempting to kill their son
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra is going through a rough patch with wife Nisha Rawal after the...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Toshu threatens Kinjal of committing suicide
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
RECENT STORIES
Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside
Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside