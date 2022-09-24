Explosive! Karan Mehra finally Breaks Silence on Nisha Rawal’s allegation against him of attempting to kill their son

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra is going through a rough patch with wife Nisha Rawal after the latter complaints of domestic violence. Now according to the latest reports, Karan revealed that Nisha had falsely accused him of attempting to kill their child.

According to the court orders, Karan had to spend 15 months away from his child without any contact. And now, in a recent media interaction, Karan has opened up about how he fears whether Kavish will recognise him or not if he goes back to him after so long. He also revealed that Nisha had falsely accused him of attempting to kill their child.

Karan Mehra bared his heart out and shared that he is waiting for the truth to unfold in front of the world.

Earlier, in a press conference, Nisha Rawal had mentioned that she never married Karan Mehra for his money as he was a struggling actor when they had met for the first time. She further claimed that when she asked for money from Karan to raise their son, he had asked for alimony from her instead.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis