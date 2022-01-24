EXPLOSIVE! A major LOVE MOMENT to happen between #MaAn, Anuj REVEALS that Anupamaa injured him while doing the scene

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, Anuj and Anupamaa's striking romance has been the talk of the town and the fans fondly call them #MaAn. In the show, we have seen how Anupama and Anuj relationship has gone through a lot of ups and downs.

In the live session with fans, Anupamaa aka Rupali revealed that a major LOVE MOMENT is all set to come in the show, while performing this scene Rupali ended up injuring Gaurav's ear. We can't wait to see what will happen in the scene and how mesmerizing will it turn?

Currently, Malvika tells Anupamaa and Anuj that no matter what she will always support Vanraj. Later, Anuj asks Anupamaa to draw a line between her and Vanraj's problems. Meanwhile, Nandini tells Kavya that they should go back to the US.

