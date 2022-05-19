EXPLOSIVE! Netizens reveal their conclusions for Aarohi's upcoming track in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

Well, the upcoming track has revealed that The story from here on is going to get more intriguing because Aarohi finally got a love interest in the show. While Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges, here a mysterious person Rudra gifts a rose bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick starts. However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil, not Rudra.

Now, netizens take to Twitter and come up with their own conclusions for this track while few think this would be Akshara's track and few reveal that this shall be the beginning of Neil and Aarohi's love story, fans can't wait to see her entry in Birla house as their younger bahu. Check out their reactions:

May b he will use AR to gain Ak. B'coz i think Rudra has somehow idea ki AR want abhi as lifepartner. And he will plan that Ki tum muje Ak dila do. And then marry AB something like that.But they are unaware of #AbhiRa soul connection. And may b y his d track Ak wil hate AR #yrkkh — Lina (@Abhira143) May 19, 2022

Just simple - typical story



This rudra may cheat aarohi, then somehow Neil boy will be saviour, neirohi story started.

I don't find any other way in which Neil and aarohi falling for each other. This will be a typical hate story #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Mystery (@amu_gig) May 19, 2022

I'm damn sure that this track is for Akshu...and even if let's just say Arohi do gets cheated by this rudra like bcz of her own mistake watch her still saying that Akshu tu ne mujh se mera sab kuch cheen lia #yrkkh #Abhira pic.twitter.com/oU8AA80YNJ — littlesecret (@lsecretkeeper) May 19, 2022

Literally agr makers aur writers Anisha jaisa track leke aayenge Naa to fr meri muh se gaaliyan payenge

Plzz jo bhi track Lana useless track Mt leke aana ...kyuki bekar track aane se log channel change krne mai time nhi lagate hai \#yrkkh — Teddy (@veer73633808) May 19, 2022

#yrkkh #abhira

I think yeah rudra and akhsu dono ka hee childhood friend hai

Aur yeah rudra ak ko like karta hai but baad mein ak 3saal ke liye chali gayi to rudra apni dill ji ki baat ak bata nahi payi aur jab uss pata laga ki ak ki shaddi hogayi too woh ak ko pareshankarega pic.twitter.com/CMGwkhpuzx — Sanjana( team boring birla wale) (@SanjanaDhar5) May 19, 2022

#yrkkh #abhira

I think yeah rudra and akhsu dono ka hee childhood friend hai

Aur yeah rudra ak ko like karta hai but baad mein ak 3saal ke liye chali gayi to rudra apni dill ji ki baat ak bata nahi payi aur jab uss pata laga ki ak ki shaddi hogayi too woh ak ko pareshankarega pic.twitter.com/CMGwkhpuzx — Sanjana( team boring birla wale) (@SanjanaDhar5) May 19, 2022

But he has called Aarohi to his Farm house. .matlab banda Rahis hai ( rich party) Then sure he is for Akshu . B'coz makers will never bring this type of guy for Aarohi. For sure. Chalo 1 more drama loaďing for our #AbhiRa #yrkkh — Lina (@Abhira143) May 19, 2022

Ok my theory:

Rudra using jharu to get akshu.. Bcoz he knows akshu is married and how much she loves jharu.. So he is using her for blackmailing akshu.. #yrkkh — Vishwa Pandya (@VishwaPandya11) May 19, 2022

Per muje eh nerohi track lag rehi hai yar strongly..makers ko nerohi shadhi karni hai kaise bhi, isliye rudra bringing ,thaki neil saving jharu & unintentionally hd to get married..Varna jharu jaisi attitude vali neil se shadhi Kane ki hopes nahi na..#yrkkh — AnanthikaAbhiRa (@AksharaAkshu8) May 19, 2022

Currently, in the show, Manjari stops him and asks him not to let anything affect his relationship with Akshara and always keep her happy. Abhimanyu tells her that he is planning a surprise for her already. Once he goes to his room he finds Akshara sitting with all her bags open. She asks him to help her settle her things. Abhimanyu notices a dress in her things and asks her to wear it. Akshara and Abhimanyu then spend some romantic moments. Later, they see that the room is still a mess and Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she can rest and he will clean it.

Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Not Rudra, but THIS person will turn to be Aarohi’s love interest

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.