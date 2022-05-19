EXPLOSIVE! Netizens reveal their conclusions for Aarohi's upcoming track in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Viewers ask for an explanation from makers comparing Yeh Rishta's #AbhiRaKiShaadi and Anupamaa's #MaAnKiShaadi after the dreadful mehndi with the family tree

Well, the upcoming track has revealed that The story from here on is going to get more intriguing because Aarohi finally got a love interest in the show. While Abhimanyu and Akshara are busy in their lovey-dovey marital life and the new challenges, here a mysterious person Rudra gifts a rose bouquet to Aarohi. Therefore, now Rudra and Aarohi's love story kick starts. However, there is a hitch because Aarohi is destined to be with Neil, not Rudra.

Now, netizens take to Twitter and come up with their own conclusions for this track while few think this would be Akshara's track and few reveal that this shall be the beginning of Neil and Aarohi's love story, fans can't wait to see her entry in Birla house as their younger bahu. Check out their reactions: 

Currently, in the show, Manjari stops him and asks him not to let anything affect his relationship with Akshara and always keep her happy. Abhimanyu tells her that he is planning a surprise for her already. Once he goes to his room he finds Akshara sitting with all her bags open. She asks him to help her settle her things. Abhimanyu notices a dress in her things and asks her to wear it. Akshara and Abhimanyu then spend some romantic moments. Later, they see that the room is still a mess and Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she can rest and he will clean it. 

Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh. 

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aww! Not Rudra, but THIS person will turn to be Aarohi’s love interest

