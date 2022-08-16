EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Colors' Naagin 6 to have a title change; fans suggest the new title?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read:Naagin 6: Exclusive! The Team of Ek Villain Returns to grace on the sets?

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. Even said that she never approaches the actors without matching their kundlis. she was the one who brought the trend of case series and now that we see yet another such trend coming back with her.

Well, now the fans have revealed that the show is all set to have a new name, Maine Tera Naam Dil Rakh Diya, it may be a suggestion by the fan pages but this wouldn't be the first time the Naagin franchise has come up with a new story and cast post the leap with a different title. Check it out:

Do you think the new name would turn into a reality?

Also read: Exclusive! Colors’ TV Naagin 6 gets an EXTENSION