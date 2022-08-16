EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Colors' Naagin 6 to have a title change; fans suggest the new title?

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki...

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 14:31
EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Colors' Naagin 6 to have a title change; fans suggest the new title?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

Also read:Naagin 6: Exclusive! The Team of Ek Villain Returns to grace on the sets?

Ekta Kapoor has been the Czarina of Television, Ekta Kapoor has always made shows that created a massive buzz among the audience. From the time of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, she is known to be an avid believer in astrology. Even said that she never approaches the actors without matching their kundlis. she was the one who brought the trend of case series and now that we see yet another such trend coming back with her.

Well, now the fans have revealed that the show is all set to have a new name, Maine Tera Naam Dil Rakh Diya, it may be a suggestion by the fan pages but this wouldn't be the first time the Naagin franchise has come up with a new story and cast post the leap with a different title. Check it out:

Do you think the new name would turn into a reality?

Also read: Exclusive! Colors’ TV Naagin 6 gets an EXTENSION

Colors Naagin 6 Tusharr Khanna Yash Tejasswi Prakash Simba Nagpal Voot TellyChakkar Rashami Desai Mehak Chahal Zeeshan Khan Vishal Solanki
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 14:31

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sony Entertainment Television acquires the rights to Endemol Shine India’s internationally revered culinary reality format –MasterChef India
MUMBAI: India is an embodiment of diversity, that unveils a treasure trove of cultures, traditions and values. Our...
HILARIOUS! Look who is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh's new BBF from the telly town and here's what she made her do
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular and watched shows of small screens. We all...
EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Colors' Naagin 6 to have a title change; fans suggest the new title?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which...
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
MUMBAI  :Also read:...
Shocking! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed accuses a man of asking for s*xual favours on social media
MUMBAI: TV actress Uorfi Javed, who shot fame with her participation in Karan Johar-hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT,...
‘Númenor is a very nautical society,’ says queen regent Míriel in a new clip from Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
MUMBAI: Amazon Original’s forthcoming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes viewers on the journey of...
Recent Stories
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
Latest Video