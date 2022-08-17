EXPLOSIVE NEWS! 'I am not a puppet anymore' Asim Riaz trends Social Media for his explosive comment on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Audience Verdict! Netizens feel Umar Riaz couldn’t cash on Bigg Boss 15's success the way Asim Riaz did; say, “Only Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash has cashed upon the show the success and love they are receiving is phenomena, unfortunately, Umar is no

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Asim gained prominence, as is well known, through his participation in Bigg Boss 14. He didn't win the show, but his personality won him millions of fans. Along with that, he met Himanshi Khurana, the love of his life, on the show, and they have been together since.

Asim Riaz's professional life is very active. He started working on his rap career shortly after Bigg Boss 13 and has since put out a few tracks. He's answering fans' questions about why he doesn't appear on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa or Khatron Ke Khiladi in an entirely unedited manner. For all the information, scroll down.

In a one-on-one with the media, Asim Riaz made the decision to speak out against the creators of Khatron Ke Khiladi. "Khatron Ke Khiladi, which couldn't happen last year due to finances, told me they had agreed on the budget just one day before they left on their trip. As a result of my other obligations, it doesn't operate that way. I'm no longer a puppet to play to anyone's tune, he continued.

Check it out:

#AsimRiaz about @ColorsTV casting For Jhalak & Khatron Ke Khiladi



He said, "I am not a puppet anymore," (To call him at end moment for the show)pic.twitter.com/eSNDi4I38K — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 16, 2022

Also read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in for the show.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar