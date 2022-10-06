Explosive News! Kruttika Desai harassed by con men on her way home

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an explosive update regarding an incident that took place with Kruttika Desai. The actress is seen in Pandya Store.

Kruttika Desai recently shared a post of her being harassed by some strange conmen on her way back home today.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kruttika Desai (@kruttika_desai)

The actress shared that she was on her way back home after the pack up and suddenly 3 guys came on bikes and stopped her car. They said that they wanted to check the car for drugs and when the actress demanded some ID, they flashed some yellow card and demanded to smell her hand.

The actress is then seen demanding for a lady constable and recording the incident. She was shocked and wrote in the caption that this happened in broad-daylight in between Filmcity and Gokuldham.

She further added that conmen like them want to extract money and carry on such activities after rattling them. Towards the end of the video, the actress asks her driver to pull up the windows.

The conmen left after realizing that she could create a scene and the actress said that she’ll also file an official complaint tomorrow. She warns others to beware and draws attention to such money-loitering schemers.

We are just glad that the actress left there safely and also warn fellow viewers to beware.

