EXPLOSIVE NEWS! Paras Kalnawat signs off as Samar Shah in Anupamaa; thanks the makers and shares a long message for the fans; Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa

We recently revealed that Paras Kalnawat gets terminated from Anupamaa after the breach of contract, he will be soon joining Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as the contestant after the show. Well, now the actor took to his Instagram to update his fans that he is signing off as Samar Shah. In his post, he wrote: Every journey has an end to it. Will miss bunch of people from my team. Will definitely speak about my side of the story and what i had to face being part of the show. It was nothing less than a nightmare. People close to me in the show were well informed about me being unhappy around but no actions were taken. It's indeed a mix feeling. A sigh of relief with a drop of tear. Will always be thankful to Rajan Sir, Romesh Sir, Vivek Ji, Aarif Ji, Gulshan Ji, Sunand Sir and the entire DKP team for giving me this opportunity and for making me part of this beautiful show and will always be grateful for all the love you'll have given me. I've worked with one of the best producers, best direction team and the best DOP. But the show must go on. Will give my best wherever I go and will make my actions speak louder than words.

Keep your love coming kyuki PICTURE ABHI BAAKI HAI

SIGNING OFF AS SAMAR SHAH

Thank you for loving and supporting me as Samar Shah, Give the same love to the new actor playing Samar Shah and the show.

Love you all and as demanded by my insta fam here's a reel on kesariya

Producer Rajan Shahi who is known for producing hit shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus has taken a stand to terminate the contract of actor Paras Kalnawat who played Samar in Anupama on account of breach of contract for signing up a show on another channel's show without any prior intimation. Directors Kut and Rajan Shahi have always been accommodating to actors and never stopped any actors' growth. Even in the case of Paras in the past adjustments were made to accommodate the opportunities he used to get and take up with the consent of the production house. Rajan Shahi says, "We as a production house won't entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours".

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey on facing online trolls for his character Vanraj: I take everything with a pinch of salt

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com